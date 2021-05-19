CrimeStoppers: Safeway theft, Aiea, Mililani attempted home burglaries

HONOLULU (KHON2) —  Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu:

  • Theft at Safeway
  • Attempted home burglary in Aiea
  • Attempted home Burglary in Mililani

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

