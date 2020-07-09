CrimeStoppers: Robbery at Salt Lake Long’s, Kalihi home burglary, Waikiki car break-in

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s a breakdown of recent crime featured in this week’s CrimeStoppers segment with Sgt. Chris Kim.
- Robbery at Salt Lake Long’s Drug store
- Home burglary in Kalihi apartment
- Car break-in in Waikiki on Lewers Street
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
