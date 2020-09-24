HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu.
- Robbery in Waikiki
- Robbery in Kakaako
- Theft in Aiea
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- A look back at the beginning of Aloha Festivals
- Police searching for suspect involved in robbery of Domino’s delivery driver
- CrimeStoppers: Robberies in Waikiki and Kaakako, theft in Aiea
- Hawaii Department of Transportation joins initiative against human trafficking
- Airplane restrooms can be a health risk during a pandemic