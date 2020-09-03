CrimeStoppers: Robberies in Nuuanu and Wahiawa, home burglary in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back in our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu.
- Robbery in Nuuanu
- Robbery in Wahiawa
- Home burglary in Pearl City
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
