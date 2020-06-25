CrimeStoppers: Robberies in Mililani, Chinatown area, burglary in Moanalua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim has more information on recent crime in Honolulu.
- Robbery in Mililani
- Robbery in Chinatown area
- Burglary in Moanalua
Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
