CrimeStoppers: Robberies in Mililani, Chinatown area, burglary in Moanalua

HONOLULU(KHON2) -- The pre-travel testing program has been a topic of discussion for weeks. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Maui Mayor Michael Victorino are supporting the plan. It's being touted as the best, safest way to move forward. It would allow visitors who can provide a negative COVID-19 test upon arriving in Hawaii --from a verified testing location -- to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

