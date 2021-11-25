CrimeStoppers: Restaurant burglary in Honolulu; catalytic converter theft in Pearl City, Pearlridge Shopping Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

Here is a rundown of recent crimes on Oahu:

Burglary at the Sorabol restaurant in Honolulu

Catalytic converter theft in Pearl City

Catalytic converter theft at the Pearlridge Shopping Center

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Anyone with information about these incidents should call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300.

The public can also send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.