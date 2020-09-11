Crimestoppers reminds people to stay vigilant after 2 violent robberies in broad daylight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating two robberies that occurred in broad daylight on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred in Kailua. According to HPD, two men impersonating as police officers allegedly tied up a 77-year-old woman and stole jewelry and money from her home.

Around 2:15 p.m., HPD said an unknown male brandished a handgun and demanded property from an 85-year-old woman.

According to police, the suspects in both cases fled the scene.

The creator of the Facebook page ‘Stolen Stuff Hawaii’ said he’s seen an uptick in crime-related posts recently.

“There seems to be more people out there who are desperate, there are more people who are unemployed, people who haven’t been able to get unemployment, and because of that I think there’s an increase,” explained SSH creator Michael Kitchens.

He said he’s noticed more posts about car thefts, car break-ins, burglaries and robberies.

“I think it’s just getting a little crazy now,” he said.

As of writing, there has been no update on the two robberies, but police offered some tips to keep in mind.

If you’re at home and someone knocks on your door, don’t be so quick to open the door,” Sgt. Chris Kim said.

He said check the peephole, and if you don’t have one look out the closest window to the door, and always ask through the door what the person wants.

“If these were legitimate valid officers, you can actually call 911 and let them know this is what’s going on, I have these people reporting to be law enforcement officers and can you send an officer out to check these guys out,” Sgt. Kim recommended.

He said it can be difficult because there are so many counterfeit ID badges and uniforms people can get.

“You just have to be very, very cautious nowadays,” he said.

He said it’s not uncommon for police officers or detectives in uniform or plain clothing to show up at someone’s door.

“Things like that happen where investigators will go out and look for witnesses or will go out and canvas the area for surveillance videos,” he explained.

“With that said, if you’re put in that position where someone is knocking on your door and they don’t look like they are attired or in proper HPD uniform, call 911 and let them know what’s going on and ask for a uniformed officer to respond,” Sgt. Kim added.

He said people need to remain vigilant and don’t be afraid to ask questions and check your surroundings.

“Criminals, they are going to target people that seem vulnerable, maybe the elderly or someone who’s just oblivious or not paying attention to their surroundings,” he said.

He also advices people, if they can, to buy security cameras or surveillance videos, build a gate around their home or get a dog for added protection.

“Don’t be under this false pretense that you’re safe because you’re at home,” Sgt. Kim said. “Because we see people do fall victim to crime even in their own homes.”

“It’s hard, I think society as a whole is suffering from this pandemic,” he explained. “I know people are getting desperate and they’re taking desperate measures, there’s a lot of people suffering and it’s definitely hard times for everyone right now so with that said don’t make it any easier for these criminals to pray on you.”

