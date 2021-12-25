CrimeStoppers provides tips to prevent post-Christmas present theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As people unwrap, use their Christmas presents and throw out the boxes, thieves may be on the lookout for items they can snatch up.

Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers said leaving empty boxes out could become a sign for these thieves to identify what people received for Christmas — making them a target.

“Thieves are constantly looking after Christmas or they’re driving by up and down streets and looking for those big boxes at which point they’re able to determine what you received for Christmas,” explained Sgt. Kim.

In order to prevent these thieves from scoping out presents and possible targets, Sgt. Kim said to consider tearing up the boxes that presents come in and instead put them into large garbage bags. People can also go to their local refuse center to get rid of those bigger boxes.

Additionally, CrimeStoppers recommended saving all the paperwork that came with the gifts, as well as registering any serial numbers with their manufacturers.