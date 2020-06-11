CrimeStoppers: Pearl City Taco Bell burglary, home invasion, more

With Governor David Ige announcing the extension of Hawaii's mandatory 14-day travel quarantine for travelers coming from outside of the state, tourism remains on hold.

Now many of Hawaii's unemployed are staring at a longer time out of work while Honolulu City Coucilmembers theorize that unemployment insurance and the eviction moratorium could run out before the end of the year. Even tighter circumstances for Honolulu families could mean more struggles to put food on the table.