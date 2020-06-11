CrimeStoppers: Pearl City Taco Bell burglary, home invasion, more

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In our weekly CrimeStoppers segment, we highlight three cases:

  • A moped theft on North Vineyard Boulevard
  • Burglary at Taco Bell in Pearl City
  • Home invasion in Pearl City

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

