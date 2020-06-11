HONOLULU (KHON2) — In our weekly CrimeStoppers segment, we highlight three cases:
- A moped theft on North Vineyard Boulevard
- Burglary at Taco Bell in Pearl City
- Home invasion in Pearl City
Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Honolulu City Council looks to keep community food distribution with local produce
- No end in sight to the trade wind weather
- Dozens continue to search for Malcolm Davis, a missing diver off Big Island
- CrimeStoppers: Pearl City Taco Bell burglary, home invasion, more
- Fireworks set off in Lahaina house fire