CrimeStoppers: Pearl City, Moanalua thefts, Halawa burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The State of Hawaii has a new bragging right: 9-year-old Kaiulani Diamond Kekahuna, of Waianae won first place at the World of Wrestling 2021 Reno Worlds in the 65-pound weight class on Saturday, April 17.

Kaiulani -- a third-grader at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama campus -- competed in the 9 and under division where participants could not have turned 10 years old by Sept. 1, 2020.