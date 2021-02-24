CrimeStoppers: Pearl City credit card theft, Waipahu home burglary, Kapiolani robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu:
- Pearl City credit card theft
- Waipahu home burglary
- Kapiolani Boulevard robbery
The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. Tipsters may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.