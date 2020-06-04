CrimeStoppers: Pearl City burglary, Waipahu robbery, more

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- While some airlines are not offering any direct flights from Honolulu to Las Vegas at this time, businesses in Downtown Las Vegas are anticipating an influx of people.

"I think we'll get some people wanting to see what Las Vegas is like, just walk around. I know we did that during the quarantine. We did that just to see,” said Kyrce Higa, whose family owns Las Vegas Jerky's Inc.