CrimeStoppers: Pearl City burglary, Waipahu robbery, more

Sgt. Chris Kim has more on recent crime on Oahu.

  • Pearl City burglary that involved a firearm
  • Robbery at a prepaid wireless store in Waipahu
  • Terroristic threatening case in Waikiki

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

