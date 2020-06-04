CrimeStoppers: Pearl City burglary, Waipahu robbery, more

Sgt. Chris Kim has more on recent crime on Oahu.
- Pearl City burglary that involved a firearm
- Robbery at a prepaid wireless store in Waipahu
- Terroristic threatening case in Waikiki
Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Hundreds on Maui “paddle out” in remembrance of George Floyd
- Large surf and trade winds for the islands Thursday
- Las Vegas business with Hawaii ties changes up sales tactics as hotels reopen
- Maui man arrested for allegedly hitting victim with car on purpose
- Study to test COVID-19 presence in city’s sewage system likely to be discontinued