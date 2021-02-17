CrimeStoppers: Pearl City auto theft, Waikiki robbery, Salt Lake theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Names are very important in the islands -- they tell a story of Hawaii's history and culture. KHON2’s weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the pae aina so the meaning of their names can be uncovered. This month is Hawaiian Language month and it is time to learn the Hawaiian words for the months of the year.

In the ahupuaa of Palolo, which lies in the moku of Kona on Oahu, stands a street that brings attention to the calendar.