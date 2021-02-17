CrimeStoppers: Pearl City auto theft, Waikiki robbery, Salt Lake theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu:

  • Motorcycle theft in Pearl City
  • First-degree robbery in Waikiki
  • Second-degree theft in Salt Lake

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

