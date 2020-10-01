CrimeStoppers need help solving second elderly purse-snatching case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help solving yet another violent robbery targeting an elderly woman.
Honolulu CrimeStoppers released footage of the moments before a man snuck behind a 66-year-old woman, walking along Pauahi Street at 7 a.m. on Sept. 20.
Police say he pushed her to the ground, stole her purse, and took off in a Chevy Silverado.
The crime occurred within days after a violent purse-snatching near the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.
Police arrested and charged 18-year-old Micah Toro for 2nd degree robbery.
Sgt. Chris Kim calls cases like these a crime of opportunity.
Though these types of crimes are nothing new, Kim says the COVID-19 pandemic adds an extra layer of stress to an already traumatizing event.
If you have information to help solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
