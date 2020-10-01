CrimeStoppers need help solving second elderly purse-snatching case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help solving yet another violent robbery targeting an elderly woman.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers released footage of the moments before a man snuck behind a 66-year-old woman, walking along Pauahi Street at 7 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Police say he pushed her to the ground, stole her purse, and took off in a Chevy Silverado.

The crime occurred within days after a violent purse-snatching near the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.

Police arrested and charged 18-year-old Micah Toro for 2nd degree robbery.

Sgt. Chris Kim calls cases like these a crime of opportunity.

“The chances of a kupuna or senior citizen chasing after a purse-snatching suspect is highly unlikely, and make for easy targets.” Sgt. chris kim, honolulu crimestoppers

Though these types of crimes are nothing new, Kim says the COVID-19 pandemic adds an extra layer of stress to an already traumatizing event.

“Just be mindful that when you do commit these crimes against the senior citizens, and you’re caught and you’re arrested, if you’re convicted there are enhanced sentencing for crimes against the elderly. Sgt. Chris Kim, honolulu crimestoppers

If you have information to help solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

