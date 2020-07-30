HONOLULU (KHON2) — In another segment of CrimeStoppers with Sgt. Chris Kim, here’s a rundown of recent crime in Honolulu.
- Burglary at a 7/11 in Nanakuli
- Second-degree robbery in Kalihi
- Second-degree burglary at See’s Candies in Kahala
Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
- Counties ask residents to rethink leisure travel as conversations continue on reinstating inter-island quarantine
- Honolulu looks to outlaw large tents at beaches and parks
- CrimeStoppers: Nanakuli 7/11 burglary, Kalihi robbery and Kahala See’s Candies burglary
- Maunalua Bay boat ramp to be repaired in August
- History behind Pearl Harbor