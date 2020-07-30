CrimeStoppers: Nanakuli 7/11 burglary, Kalihi robbery and Kahala See’s Candies burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In another segment of CrimeStoppers with Sgt. Chris Kim, here’s a rundown of recent crime in Honolulu.

  • Burglary at a 7/11 in Nanakuli
  • Second-degree robbery in Kalihi
  • Second-degree burglary at See’s Candies in Kahala

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

