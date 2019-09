The Aloha Festivals celebrates the 73rd Annual Floral Parade Saturday, Sept. 28. You can watch a live stream of the parade, hosted by KHON2 Weather Anchor Kamaka Pili and Modern Wahine Hawaii Host Brook Lee, here on our website.

Watch live at 9 a.m. as pāʻū riders, performers and floats travel down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.