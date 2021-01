HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The largest swell in decades hit Oahu's North Shore two weeks ago and resulted in dozens of rescues from lifeguards statewide, but it was a video of a thrill craft jumping over a massive wave at a spot called “Himalayas” on Oahu’s North Shore that went viral and showcased the dangers of warning level surf.

The video showed massive waves rolling in while dozens of skis safely moved towards and over the mountain of water. Some skis booked it towards shore and four of them make the last-second decision to go over the wave; one flew over 30 feet in the air.