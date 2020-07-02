HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back in our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
Here’s a quick rundown of what’s covered in this segment:
- Robbery in Nanakuli
- Robbery in the downtown area
- Car break-in in the Mililani area
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Crews are repairing a 6-inch main break on Kapiolani Blvd. and Wiliwili St.
- COVID-19 to play a role in 4th of July fire emergency responses
- CrimeStoppers: Mililani car break-in, robberies in Nanakuli, downtown areas
- History behind Kualoa
- Complaints rise about COVID risks at work