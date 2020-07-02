Live Now
KHON2 News at 10

CrimeStoppers: Mililani car break-in, robberies in Nanakuli, downtown areas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back in our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s covered in this segment:

  • Robbery in Nanakuli
  • Robbery in the downtown area
  • Car break-in in the Mililani area

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories