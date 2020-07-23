CrimeStoppers: Mililani burglary, Waikiki car break-in, more

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim from CrimeStoppers goes over recent crime that happened on Oahu.
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
