CrimeStoppers: Makiki robbery, Mililani vehicle break-in, Waikele theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In another segment of CrimeStoppers with Sgt. Chris Kim, here’s a rundown of recent crime in Honolulu.
- Robbery in Makiki
- Vehicle break-in in Mililani
- Theft in Waikele
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
