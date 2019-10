CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating witnesses to a homicide case that occurred in the Kea’au Beach park area.

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, at approximately 11:03 a.m., a male suffered multiple stab wounds and was discovered lifeless in his vehicle which was parked along the shoreline near Kea’au Beach Park. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers.