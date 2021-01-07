CrimeStoppers: Keeaumoku credit card fraud, Kahala vehicle break-in, Pearlridge theft

Local News

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu:

  • Fraudulent use of a credit card in Keeaumoku
  • Vehicle break-in in Kahala
  • Second-degree theft in Pearlridge

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

