CrimeStoppers: Keeaumoku credit card fraud, Kahala vehicle break-in, Pearlridge theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu:
- Fraudulent use of a credit card in Keeaumoku
- Vehicle break-in in Kahala
- Second-degree theft in Pearlridge
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
