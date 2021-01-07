CrimeStoppers: Keeaumoku credit card fraud, Kahala vehicle break-in, Pearlridge theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- One segment of the economy that has not been struggling during the pandemic is real estate. Home resales and listings on Oahu reportedly spiked in December as many local residents geared up for the new year.

According to data compiled by the Honolulu Board of Realtors, resales and closing prices of single family homes and condominiums were higher in December of 2020 compared to their standing just one year before.