HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu.
- Purse snatching on Kapiolani Boulevard
- Home burglary in Pearl City
- Vehicle break-in on Kapiolani Boulevard
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- CrimeStoppers: Kapiolani Boulevard purse snatching, vehicle break-in, Pearl City home burglary
- With no post-arrival travel test, Oahu hopes state’s surveillance numbers come quickly
- Surgeon General to plead not guilty for emergency order violation
- Positive COVID-19 cases on Lanai jump to 16
- Mayor Victorino announces voluntary post-arrival testing program for Maui County