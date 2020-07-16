CrimeStoppers: Kalihi robbery, attempted murder, and theft in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In another segment of CrimeStoppers with Sgt. Chris Kim, here’s a rundown of recent crime in Honolulu.

  • Attempted murder in Kalihi
  • Robbery in Kalihi
  • Theft in Mililani

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

