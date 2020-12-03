CrimeStoppers: Kalihi car break-in, Wahiawa home burglary, Salt Lake credit card fraud

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu:
- Car break-in in Kalihi
- Home burglary in Wahiawa
- Fraudulent use of a credit card in Salt Lake
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
