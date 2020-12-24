CrimeStoppers: Kalihi attempted burglary, Kailua unauthorized entry, Mililani debit card theft

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) -- Maui County began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare professionals on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Maui Health respiratory therapist Will Ambat received the first shot.

The doses are being prioritized first to health care workers, with first responders and kupuna being in the next priority group. Maui Mayor Mike Victorino called the occasion "a momentous event in Maui County history."