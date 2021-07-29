CrimeStoppers: Kalakaua property damage, Salt Lake, Kapolei burglaries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

Here is a breakdown of recent crime on Oahu:

  • Criminal property damage on Kalakaua Avenue
  • Burglary in Salt Lake
  • Burglary in Kapolei

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call all CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

