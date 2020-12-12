CrimeStoppers: Kaimuki robbery, Mililani theft, Pearlridge shoplifting

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Friday, Dec. 11 that it has suspended the search for a missing mariner who fell overboard approximately 150-miles southeast of the Big Island on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The mariner, a 32-year-old Kiribati native, was reported missing at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 9 when Coast Guard watchstanders received a phone call from the master of the “Sea Goddess” commercial fishing vessel.