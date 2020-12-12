CrimeStoppers: Kaimuki robbery, Mililani theft, Pearlridge shoplifting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu.
- Mini-mart robbery in Kaimuki
- Catalytic converter theft in Mililani
- Shoplifting at Pearlridge Center
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
