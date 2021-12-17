CrimeStoppers: Kailua bicycle theft, store burglaries in Ewa Beach and Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

Here is a rundown of recent crimes on Oahu:

Store burglary on Keaunui Drive in Ewa Beach

HI Lyfe Vaporz Shop burglary on Farrington Highway in Waianae

Bicycle theft in Kailua

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Anyone with information about these incidents should call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300.

The public can now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.