CrimeStoppers: Kailua arson, Mililani home burglary

KANEOHE, Honolulu (KHON2) -- Honolulu fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire in Kaneohe that left a 48-year-old woman in serious condition on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) says, the blaze started shortly after 4:30 p.m. within a home located at 47-337 Waihee Rd.