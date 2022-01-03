CrimeStoppers, HPD warns public of an online purchase scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, in a press release, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) warned the public about an online purchase scam that was happening more often.

According to HPD, there have been reports of people attempting to make purchases online from sellers that are requesting a deposit in order to hold the items. The buyer then pays the initial deposit through Paypal or Zelle and arranges a meeting place with the seller.

However, the seller never shows up and HPD said the seller then changes their account information.

The public is advised to use caution when purchasing online and not to pay a deposit to any seller before purchasing the items.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips App.