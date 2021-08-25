CrimeStoppers, HPD warn residents of various scams involving gift cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) received reports about two scams involving gift cards, surveys and sweepstakes. The public is warned to not participate in any of these scams.

People reported receiving a cashier’s check in the mail. They are directed to cash the check, buy gift cards from different stores, as well as email photos and information of these gift cards. These people are then told to keep some of the money from the check.

Additionally, people have gotten phone calls from the Publisher’s Clearing House about winning a large amount of money. These people are then instructed to send a processing fee via gift card to collect their winnings.

According to officials, sweepstakes winners do not pay to receive their winnings, and they urge people to not give out private and vital information.

CrimeStoppers and HPD also urge people to not take part in any surveys that come with a check and instructions requiring the purchase of gift cards. These gift card scams are being seen more due to how hard they are to track.

Anyone with information regarding either of these scams should call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be sent here or on the P3 Tips App.