CrimeStoppers, HPD warn public of scammers asking for offensive photos, demanding ransom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) warned the public of an extortion scam involving victims being asked to take part in inappropriate behavior or send offensive photos.

According to officials, victims of these scams are meeting people online via social media or dating apps. During these meetups, victims are being asked to engage in improper behavior or send obscene photos and videos.

If victims participate in the behavior, officials reported, then the scammer will demand money and threaten to spread the photos or videos until they have been paid off.

CrimeStoppers and HPD urge residents to not engage in any of these behaviors or send lewd photos and videos.

Those with information regarding a similar incident should call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. People who would like to remain anonymous can send web tips here or via the P3 Tips App.