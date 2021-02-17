CrimeStoppers, HPD warn public of latest gift card scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several people have reported receiving a cashier’s check in the mail. CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department say it is the latest scam currently occurring.

According to CrimeStoppers, scammers are instructing people to cash the check, purchase gift cards from various stores and complete a survey on their shopping experience. They are then instructed to take photographs of the gift cards and email the information.

Participants are then told to keep a portion of the cashier’s check for their time.

Law enforcement officials advise being aware of these types of gift card scams and not participating in any type of surveys which is accompanied by a check meant for purchasing gift cards.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You may also send anonymous web tips to their website.