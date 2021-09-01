CrimeStoppers, HPD searching for sex assault suspect who may be in Ko Olina area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are seeking the public’s help to locate Liana Snuka-Laulu who is wanted for a $200,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant for continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

Officials reported Snuka-Laulu may be in the Ko Olina area.

The suspect is 46 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes, officials said. Snuka-Laulu is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Snuka-Laulu’s whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be sent here or via the P4 Tips App.