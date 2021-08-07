CrimeStoppers, HPD searching for 54-year-old man last seen in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are asking the public for help in finding Corbin Gerard, who is believed to be emotionally distraught.

Gerard was last seen leaving his home on Kahului Street in Hawaii Kai. This happened on Monday, Aug. 2, at around 7 a.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

He is known to be driving an older Toyota Sienna minivan. The license plates are unknown.

The 54-year-old is described to have brown hair, hazel eyes and is about 6-foot-2. He weighs around 170 pounds and could possibly be wearing surf shorts and a tank top.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Anyone with information regarding Gerard’s whereabout should call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.