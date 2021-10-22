CrimeStoppers, HPD need help identifying man wanted for arson in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are asking the public for their help in identifying a man who is wanted for second-degree arson.

According to officials, an unknown man was caught on video at the complainant’s home on Ahaiki Street in Pearl City. The incident happened at around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The unidentified man arrived at the residence in a lifted Silver Toyota 4Runner and was seen pouring flammable liquid under the complainant’s car via video surveillance. Officials also reported the man then lit the liquid and left the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be sent here or on the P3 Tips app.