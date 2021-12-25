CrimeStoppers, HPD locate 21-year-old male visitor in Manoa area

Joshua Ochoa, 21, was last seen in the around Prince Edward Street in Waikiki at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021. (Courtesy: CrimeStoppers, Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are thanking the public for their help in finding a 21-year-old visitor with a medical condition requiring daily medication.

According to officials, Joshua Ochoa was found on Christmas day around 3 p.m. in the Manoa Area.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

He is now safe with friends and family.

Previously, he was last seen around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Prince Edward Street in Waikiki on Saturday, Dec. 25.

Ochoa is described as being Hispanic and Caucasian, weighing approximately 200 pounds and is 5-foot-11. He has brown hair and brown eyes, officials reported.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Anyone with information regarding a missing person incident should call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Anonymous can also be sent here or via the P3 Tips app.