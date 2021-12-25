CrimeStoppers, HPD locate 21-year-old male visitor in Manoa area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are thanking the public for their help in finding a 21-year-old visitor with a medical condition requiring daily medication.
According to officials, Joshua Ochoa was found on Christmas day around 3 p.m. in the Manoa Area.
He is now safe with friends and family.
Previously, he was last seen around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Prince Edward Street in Waikiki on Saturday, Dec. 25.
Ochoa is described as being Hispanic and Caucasian, weighing approximately 200 pounds and is 5-foot-11. He has brown hair and brown eyes, officials reported.
Anyone with information regarding a missing person incident should call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Anonymous can also be sent here or via the P3 Tips app.