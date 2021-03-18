Officials locate missing Waianae man with dementia

Local News

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are thanking the public for their assistance in finding 63-year-old Julio Rodrigues, of Waianae.

CrimeStoppers said, Rodrigues suffers from dementia and was located in the Waianae area around 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 18

According to officials, Rodrigues could have possibly been carrying his small terrier/Chihuahua dog that has a white coat with brown spots. Rodrigues was reported missing after he was last seen at his residence on Noholio Road around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.

