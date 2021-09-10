CrimeStoppers, HPD ask public’s help in locating missing visitor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking the public for their help to find Nick Maiola, 49, who is believed to suffer from a severe learning disability.

Officials reported Maiola was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, within the area of Kapiolani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. He was believed to be wearing a black t-shirt with an eagle on the front, as well as blue jeans and white shoes.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

He is in Hawaii vising family from the mainland and is unfamiliar with his current environment, officials said.

According to officials, Maiola is described as being caucasian, 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He also has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Anyone with information regarding Maiola’s location should call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also send web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.