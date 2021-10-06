CrimeStoppers, HPD ask public for help to find 23-year-old last seen in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Clarissa Scott who was last seen at her home in the Kaimuki area.

CrimeStoppers reported she was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and she has also not been heard from since.

Scott is described as caucasian with brown hair and eyes, weighing approximately 150 pounds and is about 5-foot-6. She may be wearing a magenta-colored Billabong hoodie and green sweatpants.

According to CrimeStoppers, Scott is a surfer and frequently visits the Ala Moana and Waikiki areas. She also may be suffering from a medical condition that requires treatment.

Anyone who has information on Scott’s whereabouts should call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also send web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.