CrimeStoppers hosts fundraiser to stay afloat during the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With help from the public, CrimeStoppers Honolulu has solved thousands of crimes and paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to tipsters throughout the years, but the non-profit is in danger of shutting down.

The program is funded entirely by donations, and most of their budget comes from its annual CrimeStoppers dinner or golf tournaments.

The pandemic forced CrimeStoppers to cancel those fundraisers, and now they are running low on funds to continue operating.

“The common misconception is that people think that CrimeStoppers is funded through the city or the state, or through the police department, we’re not,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers. “We’re completely separate from the police department, we work in partnership with the department but we’re completely funded by donations only.”

Retired Police Chief Lee Donohue says one donor even pledged a $25,000 match to any donations made by the public.

“We do have a donor that pledged a $25,000 match to any donations given to us,” Donohue said. “So we’re asking the public if they’d like to help us they can go onto our website and donate to us and that would be matched by the donor.”

CrimeStoppers is hoping to raise $45,000, which is the equivalent of their yearly operating budget.

