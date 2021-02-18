CrimeStoppers Honolulu holds ceremony to celebrate 40 years of service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers Honolulu is holding a ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Council members Augie Tulba and Heidi Tsuneyoshi are scheduled to present the City Council Proclamation, followed by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi presenting the City Proclamation. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard will also be joining the ceremony along with CrimeStoppers President and former police chief Lee Donohue.

Formed in February 1981, the nonprofit organization has helped capture over 3,000 fugitives, working closely with the HPD to nab suspects wanted on outstanding warrants. Their work has also led to closing nearly 8,500 cases and seizing almost $2 million in illegal drugs.

It’s all thanks to anonymous tipsters who provided critical information to lead to these results. To date, CrimeStoppers has paid around $380,000 to anonymous island residents.

Over the past 40 years, community volunteers have played a key role in taking the anonymous tips. There are currently 26 volunteers.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in Honolulu can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app to be eligible for an award of up to $1,000.