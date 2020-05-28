CrimeStoppers: Gunpoint robbery, bag snatching, more

Kids in Kauai County may soon be able to get out of the house and back on the field. Mayor Derek Kawakami has requested permission from Governor David Ige to allow for outdoor organized sports to be held starting Monday.

"You know it's rough on the kids, they're getting restless at home not being out so it's just difficult." Former Little League World Series champion head coach Gerald Oda said of kids not being able to play sports this spring.