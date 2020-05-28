CrimeStoppers: Gunpoint robbery, bag snatching, more

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim has more on recent crime in Honolulu.
- Gunpoint robbery at Atkinson Drive
- Bag snatching on South King Street
- Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
