Live Now
KHON2 News at 10

CrimeStoppers: Gunpoint robbery, bag snatching, more

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim has more on recent crime in Honolulu.

  • Gunpoint robbery at Atkinson Drive
  • Bag snatching on South King Street
  • Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories