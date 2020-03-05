CrimeStoppers: Car burglary on Dole Street, fire at Hyatt Regency Beach Resort in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Can you help police solve these two new cases from Honolulu CrimeStoppers?

The first involves a man seen in a surveillance photo. Police say on Monday, March 2, around 6 a.m. he broke into a parked car on Dole Street and took property that didn’t belong to him.

For the second case, police say that last Friday, March 28, around 8:30 p.m. a man was seen in the area where a fire was started at the Hyatt Regency Beach Resort in Waikiki.

If you have any information on either of these cases, call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.