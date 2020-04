This week, Hawaii health care workers, emergency responders and police officers tested positive for coronavirus, hotels are now being asked to help by providing rooms to essential personnel to keep them and their families safe.

It is the "Hotels for Heroes" program and the initiative comes as workers who are critical to the community continue to be exposed to covid-19. The President and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Authority, Mufi Hannemann said the hospitality industry is doing its part to help during the pandemic by offering rooms to those in the frontlines.