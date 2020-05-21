CrimeStoppers: Auto theft in Kailua, burglary in Pearl City, Kailua car break-in

(Courtesy of CrimeStoppers)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim is back with another weekly report of recent crime on Oahu.

The first is an auto theft case that happened in the Kailua area.

CrimeStoppers says that on Wednesday, April 8, a vehicle that was captured on video surveillance being towed at 22 Kainehe Street by an unmarked tow truck with no license plates. The description of the suspect is an unknown female, dark hair, wearing a black shirt, denim shorts, a black face mask, and tattoos on her right forearm.

The second case is a second-degree burglary in the Pearl City area. On Monday, May 3, the victim discovered the front door of their residence wide open on Komo Mai Drive. A lanyard with their residence and vehicle keys was missing from the kitchen. Upon checking outside, their rental vehicle was gone.

The description of the outstanding vehicle is a green 2018 Kia Soul, Hawaii license plates KCX -165.

A person of interest is a man who is said to be local with a fair complexion and an average build with dark brown hair. He was seen wearing a white baseball cap, a white mask, a grey hoodie, and white shoes.

The third case is a vehicle break in in the Pearl City area.

Police say that on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at about 6:34 p.m., a man shattered the front passenger window of the complainant’s vehicle that was parked on Farrington Highway. The suspect reached in and took the complainant’s yellow purse, and fled in an unknown direction.

The male is unknown but is said to have a medium build and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a light-colored beanie, white shoes, and a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

