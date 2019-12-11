CrimeStoppers: Attempted murder suspects wanted

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, which occurred in the Moanalua Gardens area.

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, at approximately 12:09 p.m., a Japanese tourist was walking through the parking lot of Moanalua Gardens when an unknown male suspect ran up from behind, snatched the victim’s purse off her shoulder, and ran to an awaiting pickup truck where he jumped into the front passenger’s seat. The victim chased the suspect and as the truck sped away, its’ rear passenger tire drove over the lower half of the victim’s body and sped off without slowing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

Suspect #1 (pictured in the sketch above)

Unknown male

Race: Micronesian

Age: 28 to 35 years old

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 145 lbs.

Complexion: Medium to dark

Hair: Black short hair, ear length

Clothing: White long sleeve shirt, dark pants.

Suspect #2

(Driver) Unknown. Possibly a female.

Suspect Vehicle

Recovered

Dark gray Toyota Tacoma

Four-door

Roof racks

Black wheels

Broken dangling left side mirror