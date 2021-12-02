CrimeStoppers: Assault in Waikiki, burglary in Aiea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

Here is a rundown of recent crimes on Oahu:

Second-degree assault on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki

Burglary at 808 Gas and Go store in Aiea

Anyone with information about these incidents should call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300.

The public can also send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.