CrimeStoppers asks for help locating stolen items in second theft at Daniel K. Inouye airport construction site

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s help in trying to locate two large items worth $100,000 that were stolen from a construction site at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The theft happened on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The items stolen were two Jetpower III Ground Power Unit (GPU) generators. They each weigh approximately 2,500 pounds and are used to power up planes that are parked at gates. They were stolen from gates A8 and A9 on the Mauka Concourse, which is under construction.

Courtesy: Honolulu CrimeStoppers

“Whoever stole them basically had some type of means, whether a forklift or a truck. All that is part of the investigation right now, but clearly, you know, they knew what they were doing,” said Sgt. Chris Kim with CrimeStoppers.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Department of Transportation told KHON2 that the construction area is usually locked and secured, especially during non-working hours.

However, CrimeStoppers said the suspects were able to enter the construction area sometime between 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and were able to get away with the two large generators.

These generators are pricey, costing $50,000 each, but Kim said the thieves won’t be able to sell them for much.

“They’re basically less than $100 street value. So we believe that it was basically crime of opportunity. Someone saw an opportunity to steal these machines that they thought were worth a lot of money,” said Kim.

This isn’t the first time a theft has happened in that construction area. Almost a year ago in December of 2019 during construction of the new terminal, over $100,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen one weekend.

This time, the stolen items are much bigger and much more noticeable, which is why CrimeStoppers and the Attorney General are asking the public to keep an eye out.

“They do stand out. You know this isn’t an everyday type of thing that you’re going to see it at someone’s house or someone’s garage or warehouse. These are specifically made for commercial airplanes. They are quite large.” Sgt. Chris Kim, CrimeStoppers

If the public has any tips, they can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Construction on the Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be completed next fall.